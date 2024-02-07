Ring reveals new Battery Doorbell Pro offering 3D Motion Detection

Amazon-owned Ring has announced a new addition to its product lineup, the Battery Doorbell Pro. The new device is an upgraded Battery Doorbell Plus, which was released last year.

The 3D Motion Detection on the Battery Doorbell Pro captures a bird’s eye view up to 9.1m (roughly 30ft) away from your front door. This new bird’s eye view and 3D motion detection help pinpoint movements and reduce false alerts through an aerial view of your home. With the feature, you can map out your detection to only get alerts about specific areas.

For example, setting the zone to capture and detect activity on your front porch rather than the sidewalk close to your front door. The Pro also now features Dual-band Wi-Fi and colour pre-roll. The pre-roll records in colour the few seconds before a motion event is captured by the doorbell.

The Battery Doorbell Pro is powered by a quick-release battery that can be recharged (it can also be hardwired). The Ring app can be used to customize the doorbell’s settings. Like past Ring Doorbells, the Battery Doorbell Plus is also still compatible with Amazon’s Alexa.

The smart doorbell’s camera records 1536p HD video with colour night vision to help see clear colour in near-dark circumstances. It also has head-to-toe video capture, live video two-way talk and features a noise-cancelling algorithm so you can hear who’s at your front door and not potential background noise from the street.

The Battery Doorbell Pro is available for pre-order now on Amazon for $299.99 and releases on March 6th.

Image credit: Ring