Pixel 4a 5G and 5 get one last surprise update

Despite Google ending support for the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 in November 2023, the devices just got one last small update.

As spotted by the Google News Telegram channel, the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 got a surprise update with minor bug fixes. There’s no official list of changes from Google, but the update should be hitting devices now. Alternatively, you can find the over-the-air (OTA) or factory image files on Google’s developer website.

The updates sport a new build number of ‘UP1A.231105.001.B2,’ slightly different from the previous ‘UP1A.231105.001.’

While those still rocking a Pixel 4a 5G or Pixel 5 will likely appreciate one last round of bug fixes, it’s worth keeping in mind that Google no longer officially supports these devices and post-support updates like this are rare. If you haven’t already, you should probably start considering ways to upgrade your device to avoid any possible problems or security issues since the handsets aren’t getting security patches either. That could mean getting a new device or using custom ROMs to extend the life of your Pixel.

Source: Google News Telegram