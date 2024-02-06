Driver uses Apple’s Vision Pro while behind the wheel

A video of a Tesla owner wearing the new Vision Pro headset while driving has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the driver uses Tesla’s assisted driving features while wearing Apple’s new AR/VR headset. At the end of the clip, the driver is parked and police are behind the vehicle. The video was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. The actions of the driver in this video are obviously very dangerous.

Gizmodo says that the vehicle’s driver, Dante Lentini, claims this “was a skit” and says he only wore the headset for “30-40 seconds while driving.” Regarding the police in the video, Lentini said, “[I] was in the right place at the right time. That’s why we filmed the police,” he said. Gizmodo also reports, “Lentini has deleted several tweets discussing the incident.” The deleted tweets from Lentini reportedly state that he was allegedly pulled over and arrested.

The video highlights a new danger the world may face with people using the Vision Pro and other VR/AR headsets while driving. Needless to say, this action is dangerous and endangers other drivers on the road. Most, if not all, Canadian provinces and U.S. states have laws regarding distracted driving. This action would most likely fall under distracted driving laws prohibiting the use of phones and other electronic devices behind the wheel. The increasing prominence of AR/VR headsets could make legislators revisit these laws.

It’s important to note that Apple specifically states in the Vision Pro safety information guide, “Never use Apple Vision Pro while operating a moving vehicle, bicycle, heavy machinery, or in any other situations requiring attention to safety.”

Tesla also says on its website that “Autopilot, Enhanced Autopilot and Full Self-Driving Capability are intended for use with a fully attentive driver, who has their hands on the wheel and is prepared to take over at any moment.” Of course, that warning hasn’t stopped Tesla owners from using these features recklessly and is potentially misleading about the capabilities of self-driving, something that has gotten the EV maker in hot water with regulators.

Source: Gizmodo