Rogers tests network slicing in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver

Rogers has partnered with Ericsson to test 5G network slicing technology.

The technology improves network operations by moving wireless traffic from one lane to multiple. Each lane of the network increases 5G performance with specific features, including low latency, high precision location, high speed or high capacity, depending on its use.

For example, the network will give Public Safety agencies their own network slice to ensure clear communication with first responders.

Rogers says it will use the network to separate traffic on its national 5G network between fixed and mobile. It will also be used to help expand its 5G wireless home internet to rural communities, leading to more consistent services.

“Network slicing will advance services for public safety, residential and business sectors, further improving our daily lives by providing even more focused and reliable support for essential applications,” Ron McKenzie, Rogers’ chief technology and information officer, said.

The two companies completed tests in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver through its national standalone 5G core network. Rogers launched this network in 2022 using Ericsson’s technology, a task Telus also recently completed.

Source: Rogers