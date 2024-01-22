Telus leverages Ericsson’s technology to bring its standalone 5G network across Canada

Ericsson is working with Telus to launch its 5G standalone (SA) network nationwide.

According to Telus’ website, the provider has delivered 5G services through a non-standalone (NSA) network by utilizing its existing infrastructure. 5G NSA networks rely on 4G LTE networks to operate.

A 5G SA network, on the other hand, uses a 5G core and has no reliance on a 4G LTE network. This allows customers to access advanced 5G services, including ultra-low latency, faster speeds, and enhanced reliability.

The network utilizes Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core solution.

“Our new standalone network provides never-before-seen speeds and low latency to enable the next generation of 5G edge computing and IoT technologies for entire industries and organizations,” said Jerome Birot, vice president of platform technology and services at Telus.

“From autonomous vehicles to enhanced public safety and healthcare technologies, the Telus 5G standalone network will provide the underlying connectivity to supercharge Canadian innovation, and we are looking forward to ongoing collaboration with Ericsson technologies.”

While Telus previously rolled out a 5G SA network in select areas, the partnership will bring the network coast-to-coast.

In March 2022, Rogers became the first to roll out a commercially available 5G SA network in Canada. Ericsson also serves as the network partner for the provider.

Source: Ericsson