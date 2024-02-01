Netflix details 2024 movies, TV series and games slate

Netflix has outlined several of its 2024 movies, TV shows and video games.

In a blog post on its Tudum website, the streamer broke down upcoming titles across all three content categories. An accompanying trailer has also been released:

However, the lengthy blog post offered a more extensive breakdown beyond what’s in that sizzle reel, so read on for some highlights:

Movies

Code 8: Part II — Canadian sci-fi action film starring Toronto’s Robbie and Stephen Amell (February 28th)

Damsel — action-adventure starring Millie Bobby Brown (March 8th)

Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver — Zack Snyder’s sequel to last year’s Rebel Moon (April 19th)

Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story — comedy starring Jerry Seinfeld and Melissa McCarthy (May 3rd)

Hit Man — action-comedy starring Glenn Powell (June 7th)

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F — action-comedy featuring the return of Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley (July 3rd)

The Union — action-thriller starring Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry (August 16th)

Atlas — sci-fi thriller starring Jennifer Lopez and Mississauga, Ontario’s Simu Liu (TBA 2024)

Back in Action — action-comedy starring Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz (TBA 2024)

Carry-On — thriller starring Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman (TBA 2024)

A Family Affair — comedy starring Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron (TBA 2024)

Six Triple Eight — biographical drama starring Kerry Washington (TBA 2024)

Netflix’s full list of confirmed 2024 movies can be found here.

TV series

Avatar: The Last Airbender — adventure fantasy series starring Vancouver’s Gordon Cormier and Akwesasne, Ontario’s Kiawentiio (February 22nd)

3 Body Problem — sci-fi series from Game of Thrones co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss (March 21st)

Bridgerton — Part 1 of the third season of the British historical drama drops on May 16th; Part 2 on June 13th

American Primevil — Western drama starring Kelowna, B.C.’s Taylor Kitsch and Betty Gilpin (TBA 2024)

Black Doves — spy-thriller starring Kiera Knightley and Ben Whishaw (TBA 2024)

Cobra Kai (Season 6) — the final season of the Karate Kid sequel series (TBA 2024)

The Diplomat (Season 2) — thriller starring Keri Russell (TBA 2024)

Eric — thriller starring Benedict Cumberbatch (TBA 2024)

Squid Game (Season 2) — Lee Jung-jae returns in the popular South Korean drama (TBA 2024)

Netflix’s full list of confirmed 2024 TV series can be found here.

Games

Netflix teased some of the games coming this year, although none of them have release windows. Altogether, the company says there are over 90 titles in development for Netflix Games beyond the 88 that are already available.

In the meantime, some of the games coming to the platform this year include:

Braid Anniversary Edition

Chicken Run: Eggstraction

Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit

The Dragon Prince: Xadia

Dumb Ways to Survive

Game Dev Tycoon

Hades

Harmonium: The Musical

Katana Zero

Monument Valley 1&2

Netflix Stories: Virgin River

Paper Trail

The Rise of the Golden Idol

Sonic Mania Plus

Untitled Rebel Moon game

Untitled Squid Game game

