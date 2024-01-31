fbpx
News

A new Star Trek movie has started filming in Toronto

Star Trek: Section 31 is being filmed in Toronto and stars Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh

Craig Donaldson
Jan 31, 20247:03 PM EST 0 comments

Production has begun on the Paramount+ movie Star Trek: Section 31 in Toronto, Ontario. The film stars Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, who is reprising her role as Emperor Phillippa Georgiou.

“In Star Trek: Section 31, Emperor Philippa Georgiou, the fan-favorite character Yeoh first introduced in Star Trek: Discovery, joins a secret division of Starfleet. Tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets, she also must face the sins of her past,” says a press release from Paramount+.

Michelle Yeoh has expressed her excitement for the film. “I began the journey of playing Philippa all the way back when this new golden age of Star Trek launched. To see her finally get her moment is a dream come true in a year that’s shown me the incredible power of never giving up on your dreams. We can’t wait to share what’s in store for you, and until then: live long and prosper,” Yeoh said when the project was announced.

Joining Yeoh will be co-stars Omari Hardwick (Power), Vancouver-born Kacey Rohl (Hannibal), Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso), Sven Ruygrok (One Piece), Robert Kazinsky (Pacific Rim), Canadian Humberly Gonzalez (Ginny & Georgia) and James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry).

L to R: Omari Hardwick (credit: Warwick Saint), Kacey Rohl (credit: Kristine Cofsky), Sam Richardson (credit: Abita Jefferson), Sven Ruygrok (credit: Justin Munitz), Robert Kazinsky (credit: Eric Blackmon), Humberly Gonzalez (credit: Kristina Ruddick), James Hiroyuki Liao (credit: Joshua Monesson)

You may recognize Gonzalez from the video game Star Wars: Outlaws, which was revealed last year and is being developed by Ubisoft’s Massive Entertainment.

Star Trek: Section 31 is written by Craig Sweeney and will be directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi. The film will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+. No release date has been announced yet.

Last year, Paramount+ became the Canadian streaming home of Star Trek.

Image credit: Paramount+

Source: Paramount+

Related Articles

News

News suggests Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 might be in for a battery upgrade

Gaming

Hideo Kojima delivers an Emmy-worthy trailer with Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Gaming

Here’s what’s coming to PlayStation Plus in February 2024

Gaming

Here’s another look at Judas, the next game from Bioshock’s creator

Comments