A new Star Trek movie has started filming in Toronto

Production has begun on the Paramount+ movie Star Trek: Section 31 in Toronto, Ontario. The film stars Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, who is reprising her role as Emperor Phillippa Georgiou.

“In Star Trek: Section 31, Emperor Philippa Georgiou, the fan-favorite character Yeoh first introduced in Star Trek: Discovery, joins a secret division of Starfleet. Tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets, she also must face the sins of her past,” says a press release from Paramount+.

Michelle Yeoh has expressed her excitement for the film. “I began the journey of playing Philippa all the way back when this new golden age of Star Trek launched. To see her finally get her moment is a dream come true in a year that’s shown me the incredible power of never giving up on your dreams. We can’t wait to share what’s in store for you, and until then: live long and prosper,” Yeoh said when the project was announced.

Joining Yeoh will be co-stars Omari Hardwick (Power), Vancouver-born Kacey Rohl (Hannibal), Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso), Sven Ruygrok (One Piece), Robert Kazinsky (Pacific Rim), Canadian Humberly Gonzalez (Ginny & Georgia) and James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry).

You may recognize Gonzalez from the video game Star Wars: Outlaws, which was revealed last year and is being developed by Ubisoft’s Massive Entertainment.

Star Trek: Section 31 is written by Craig Sweeney and will be directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi. The film will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+. No release date has been announced yet.

Last year, Paramount+ became the Canadian streaming home of Star Trek.

Image credit: Paramount+

Source: Paramount+