What’s leaving Netflix Canada and Prime Video in February 2024

As is the case every month, several shows and movies leave Netflix Canada and Prime Video in February.

It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific time.

Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix and Prime Video in February:

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in February

The Big Short (February 22nd)

Million Pound Menu: Seasons 1-2 (February 26th)

Babylon Berlin: Seasons 1-3 (February 28th)

Men in Black (February 29th)

Men in Black II (February 29th)

Pitch Perfect (February 29th)

Pitch Perfect 2 (February 29th)

Pitch Perfect 3 (February 29th)

Promising Young Woman (February 29th)

Here’s what’s leaving Prime Video