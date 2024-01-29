The McRib is officially coming back to Canada after 10 years

Apple’s Vision Pro and the McRib are launching in the same week — what a time to be alive. At least we can get the McRib in Canada…

But you heard me right, the McRib is making its long-awaited return to Canada on January 30th. It’s been 10 years since the legendary sandwich has been available here.

The McRib debuted in 1982 but disappeared from McDonald’s menus in Canada in 2014. It returned to the U.S. in 2022, but the sandwich hadn’t found its way north of the border again until now.

The much-loved McRib contains a boneless pork patty dipped in BBQ sauce, topped with onions and pickles, and served on a homestyle bun.

McDonald’s recently Canada hyped the McRib’s return on Instagram.

Fans of the sandwich created a website called McRib Locator to track McRib sitings across the U.S., Canada, and the world. Now, that’s loyalty and dedication.

The sandwich will return to McDonald’s menus in Canada on January 30th for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide. I hope it tastes good with an iced coffee.

If you’re looking for a blast from the past, in 2019, the McDonald’s Canada app featured a security flaw that caused several Canadians (including MobileSyrup editor-in-chief Patrick O’Rourke) to be defrauded of thousands of dollars.

