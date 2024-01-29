Microsoft Edge might suck up your browsing data, even if you don’t use it

Microsoft has a long-running history of using somewhat scummy tactics to try and get people to use its Edge web browser instead of the competition. From weird changes to how Windows handles default apps to frequent prompts to set Edge as the default, these tactics were annoying but seldom more than that. However, a new trick could see Edge regularly pull in your browsing data from Chrome or other browsers, even if you tell Edge not to.

Microsoft Edge has had an option for a while that allows it to import browsing data from other web browsers you install on your PC. More recently, Edge gained the ability to pull in this browsing data regularly.

Windows frequently pesters users to turn this setting on. I’ve seen prompts asking me to enable this setting on Windows PCs I use after things like system updates or even after Edge updates. However, several reports have emerged claiming that even people who don’t enable this setting are having their browsing data captured by Edge.

Windows users have taken to Reddit and Microsoft’s support forums to raise concerns about the issue, many of them saying they never enabled the data import setting. Despite that, Edge will launch on their device with all their recent Chrome tabs open. It also happened to The Verge’s senior editor Tom Warren, who explained that following a recent Windows update, Edge auto-launched on his PC with all the tabs he’d had open in his last Chrome session.

I installed the latest Windows 11 update (KB5034204) and it rebooted and automatically opened Microsoft Edge with all the Chrome tabs I had open before installing the update 😲 couldn't believe my eyes. Anyone else had this? — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) January 24, 2024

While Edge’s data import setting could be helpful for some users, it seems like a potential privacy problem waiting to happen. That’s especially true if Edge is pulling in this data when users tell it not to. To be fair, Microsoft claims the data import happens locally and that the data is stored locally, but if anyone signs into Edge and syncs their data, it will go to Microsoft.

If you use a Windows PC and want to make sure this setting is turned off, you can find it in Edge’s Settings under Profiles > Import browser data (or by entering ‘edge://settings/profiles/importBrowsingData’ into the URL bar). However, as mentioned above, some people are seeing Edge pull in data even with the setting turned off. It’s not clear whether this is a bug or intentional behaviour.

Regardless, if that’s your situation, the best thing you can do is make sure Edge isn’t signed into your Microsoft account (you can do this from the ‘Profiles’ page in Edge’s settings). That way, at least your data isn’t getting sent to Microsoft while Edge continues collecting it locally. Hopefully Microsoft will address this issue soon.

Source: Reddit, Microsoft forums, (2) Via: The Verge