Apple sold more Vision Pro headsets than analysts estimated, but it is still a niche product

Credible Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested Apple sold between 160,000 to 180,000 Vision Pro headsets during its first weekend of pre-orders.

This is more than double what Kuo initially suggested (60,000 to 80,000).

However, this doesn’t necessarily mean that the Vision Pro is already a hit. Kuo noted that the shipping times did not change much within the first 48 hours, which could indicate a sharp decline in demand after the early adopters and enthusiasts secured their orders. This is unlike iPhone orders, which usually see a gradual increase in shipping times 24 to 48 hours after pre-orders open.

However, that’s not a bad thing. As we’ve reported in the past, it’s likely that Apple doesn’t really want many consumers to purchase the Vision Pro. In a sense, the headset is a beta experiment, with the Cupertino-based tech giant aiming to release a sleeker device that resembles more normal-looking glasses in the future.

Kuo also pointed out that even if the device sold out based on the higher production figure of 80,000 units, that would only represent about 0.007 percent of Apple’s 1.2 billion active users, making the Vision Pro “a very niche product” in Apple’s portfolio.

The headset also won’t feature YouTube and Spotify at launch, while its high $3,500 USD (roughly $4,716 CAD) price tag is already a deterrent.

You can learn more about the Vision Pro below. The headset will likely be released in Canada later this year.

Source: Ming-Chi Kuo (Medium) Via: Engadget