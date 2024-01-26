OpenAI’s new GPT-4 Turbo can generate code ‘more thoroughly’

OpenAI has released an update to its GPT-4 Turbo preview model.

According to the company, the model completes tasks like code generation “more thoroughly” than preceding preview models, and is intended to reduce cases of ‘laziness’ where the model doesn’t complete a task.

Open AI said that it will make GPT-4 Turbo generally available in the coming months, though it did not specify what exact changes were made to the model.

According to The Verge, some ChatGPT users reported that the bot often failed to respond to their prompts or gave irrelevant answers, attributing this to the model’s old dataset. However, the update is only for GPT-4 Turbo, a more advanced version of GPT-4 that was trained on data as recently as April 2023.

According to OpenAI, more than 70 percent of the users of its API have switched to GPT-4 Turbo, which has a more updated knowledge base and can handle more complex and diverse tasks.

Learn more about the updated preview here.

Source: OpenAI, Via: The Verge