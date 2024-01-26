fbpx
Koodo, Public finally match $39/30GB plans from other providers

Public's plan can go down to $34/month with a 90-day subscription, while Koodo's actually costs $40/month

Jonathan Lamont
Jan 26, 202411:08 AM EST 0 comments
Koodo and Public Mobile logos on smartphones.

Telus’ flanker brands Koodo and Public Mobile have now added 30GB 4G plans, matching offers from Rogers’ Fido and Bell’s Virgin Plus.

Public straight-up matched the deal (and actually even beat it) with a $39/mo 30GB 4G plan. However, customers who sign up with a 90-day subscription pay $34/mo, making Public’s plan a little cheaper than the competition.

Koodo, on the other hand, turned its existing $40/10GB plan into a $40/30GB plan. The provider also dropped its $45/20GB plan, which makes sense given the $40/30GB offer is all around better. Still, that makes Koodo’s plan at least $1 more expensive per month than the others.

Both Public and Koodo cap their 4G plan speeds at 100Mbps. Koodo also offers a free perk with its plans, though the $40/30GB plan only offers a choice of premium voicemail or unlimited international SMS sent from Canada.

Koodo also offers a ‘Stream+’ bundle that includes Netflix Premium, Apple TV+ and Discovery+. If you get the $40/30GB plan you can get the bundle for $10/month for three months ($28/month after that). It’s worth noting that Koodo still uses the old version of Stream+, not the new bundle recently launched by Telus.

You can check out Public’s plan here and Koodo’s plans here.

