Koodo, Public finally match $39/30GB plans from other providers

Telus’ flanker brands Koodo and Public Mobile have now added 30GB 4G plans, matching offers from Rogers’ Fido and Bell’s Virgin Plus.

Public straight-up matched the deal (and actually even beat it) with a $39/mo 30GB 4G plan. However, customers who sign up with a 90-day subscription pay $34/mo, making Public’s plan a little cheaper than the competition.

Koodo, on the other hand, turned its existing $40/10GB plan into a $40/30GB plan. The provider also dropped its $45/20GB plan, which makes sense given the $40/30GB offer is all around better. Still, that makes Koodo’s plan at least $1 more expensive per month than the others.

Both Public and Koodo cap their 4G plan speeds at 100Mbps. Koodo also offers a free perk with its plans, though the $40/30GB plan only offers a choice of premium voicemail or unlimited international SMS sent from Canada.

Koodo also offers a ‘Stream+’ bundle that includes Netflix Premium, Apple TV+ and Discovery+. If you get the $40/30GB plan you can get the bundle for $10/month for three months ($28/month after that). It’s worth noting that Koodo still uses the old version of Stream+, not the new bundle recently launched by Telus.

You can check out Public’s plan here and Koodo’s plans here.