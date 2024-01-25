Google Canada provides funding to Québec-based cybersecurity institute

Google Canada is providing $1.3 million to support research on global cyber risks.

The grant will go to the Multidisciplinary Institute for Cybersecurity and Cyber Resilience (IMC2). The Québec-based organization is a partnership between Polytechnique Montréal, the University of Montreal and HEC Montréal.

Marc Gervais, the executive director of IMC2, said the institute focuses on four areas: fostering a society aware of cyber security, creating a secure platform for researchers to share cybersecurity data, examining the relationship between cyber initiatives and an environmentally friendly future, and creating employment opportunities by supporting entrepreneurial ventures.

“The grant from Google.org empowers IMC2 to drive cybersecurity initiatives which are essential for our vision of a cyber-resilient society,” Gervais said in a press release.

Google says it will also offer the Google Cybersecurity Certificate in French. The online course prepares people for entry-level jobs within six months. The addition comes as the growth for cybersecurity professionals in Québec reaches “an all-time high.”

Google is partnering with various non-profit organizations to offer scholarships for the certificate.

Source: Google Canada