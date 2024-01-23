fbpx
News

The Stanley Cup went for a ride on the TTC

The NHL All-Star game is on February 3rd in Toronto

Craig Donaldson
Jan 23, 20248:06 PM EST 0 comments

The 2024 NHL All-Star Game is on February 3rd in Toronto and the festivities have already begun.

It has been over 20 years since the NHL All-Star Game was last in Toronto. To celebrate its return, Rogers recently welcomed TTC subway commuters to glimpse the Stanley Cup and the opportunity to meet Toronto Maples Leafs alumni Tomas Kaberle.

Kaberle is a 2011 Stanley Cup Champion with the Boston Bruins and former long-time Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman. After Kaberle and the Stanley Cup rode the “red rocket,” it stopped at Toronto’s Union Station, where Rogers rolled out the red carpet and hosted an event on the concourse for fans to take photos, win prizes and more.

“Toronto has some of the best hockey fans on the planet and I can’t wait to see what else Rogers has planned for NHL All-Star Weekend,” said Kaberle in a press release by Rogers, “a big thank you to Rogers for putting together this one-of-a-kind Stanley Cup experience.”

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow also took part in the event. The mayor posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.


Rogers is the title sponsor of the 2024 NHL All-Star Game on February 3rd in Toronto. Rogers will be hosting exclusive events “that connect customers and fans to the NHL’s biggest stars.”

Image credit: Rogers

Source: Rogers

