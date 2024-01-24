Save 20 percent on Fitbit’s Luxe fitness tracker today

If you’re looking for a fitness tracker to keep track of your fitness this year, check out the Fitbit Luxe, as it’s now 20% off through Amazon today.

The Fitbit Luxe was released in April 2021 and looks more like a piece of jewelry. Our review commended its user-friendly interface, comprehensive features, and connectivity options. The device tracks several health and fitness metrics, such as heart rate, sleep patterns, steps, and stress levels. It has a battery life of up to five days on a single charge and is water-resistant.

The black version of the Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker is on sale for $103.75, which is 20 percent off.

Check out this deal here from Amazon Canada.

