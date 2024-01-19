Here’s how the Galaxy S24/S24+ compare to the S23/S23+

Samsung’s 2024 Galaxy Unpacked event gave us the South Korean tech giant’s new Galaxy S24 line. The new series, which isn’t that different from its predecessor at first glance, offers several notable upgrades, especially when its AI features are considered. The new devices are available to pre-order now.

If you’re looking to pre-order one of the new smartphones, you’ll want to read on to see how Samsung’s latest flagships compare to their 2023-released predecessors.

Display and design

Galaxy S23 vs Galasxy S24

Both the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S24 are the smallest devices in their respective series. However, the new Galaxy S24 boasts a slightly larger 6.2-inch display compared to its predecessor’s 6.1-inch screen.

Both devices sport a FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x display and a 120hz refresh rate. However, the S24 has a 1-120Hz variable refresh rate, while its predecessor has a 48-120hz variable refresh rate. On paper, this should result in the Galaxy S24 featuring longer battery life than the S23.

Further, the new S24 weighs less than the S23, though the difference is negligible. The S24 weighs in at 167g, while the S23 weighs 168g.

If you’re looking for a bright display, the new Galaxy S24 wins on that front, too. It features 2,600nits of peak brightness compared to 1,750nits for the Galaxy S23.

Both the S23 and the S24 feature IP68 water and dust resistance, which means both devices offer the highest level of dust protection and are water-resistant up to 5ft for up to 30 minutes, alongside Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

Galaxy S23 Galaxy S24 Display 6.1-inch Flat Dynamic AMOLED, 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz display, HDR10+, 240Hz Touch Sampling in Games Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 2600 nits (peak) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM 8GB of RAM 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB Dimensions (in.) 70.9 x146.3 x7.6mm 70.6 x 147 x 7.6mm Weight 168g 168g Rear Facing Camera 50-megapixel (f/1.8, wide) + 10-megapixel (f/2.4, 3x zoom) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2, 120-degree FOV, ultrawide) 50-megapixel, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 10-megapixel, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 12-megapixel, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide) Front Facing Camera 12-megapixel 12-megapixel, f/2.2, 26mm (wide) OS Android 13, One UI 5.1 Android 14, One UI 6.1 Battery 3,900mAh 4000mAh Network Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Sensors Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer SIM Type Nano SIM, eSIM Nano-SIM and eSIM or Dual SIM Launch Date February 17, 2023 January 17, 2024 Misc Colours: ‘Phantom Black,’ ‘Green,' 'Lavendar,' 'Creme' Display Galaxy S23 6.1-inch Flat Dynamic AMOLED, 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz display, HDR10+, 240Hz Touch Sampling in Games Galaxy S24 Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 2600 nits (peak) Processor Galaxy S23 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Galaxy S24 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM Galaxy S23 8GB of RAM Galaxy S24 8GB Storage Galaxy S23 128GB, 256GB Galaxy S24 128GB, 256GB Dimensions (in.) Galaxy S23 70.9 x146.3 x7.6mm Galaxy S24 70.6 x 147 x 7.6mm Weight Galaxy S23 168g Galaxy S24 168g Rear Facing Camera Galaxy S23 50-megapixel (f/1.8, wide) + 10-megapixel (f/2.4, 3x zoom) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2, 120-degree FOV, ultrawide) Galaxy S24 50-megapixel, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 10-megapixel, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 12-megapixel, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide) Front Facing Camera Galaxy S23 12-megapixel Galaxy S24 12-megapixel, f/2.2, 26mm (wide) OS Galaxy S23 Android 13, One UI 5.1 Galaxy S24 Android 14, One UI 6.1 Battery Galaxy S23 3,900mAh Galaxy S24 4000mAh Network Connectivity Galaxy S23 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E Galaxy S24 Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Sensors Galaxy S23 Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass Galaxy S24 Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer SIM Type Galaxy S23 Nano SIM, eSIM Galaxy S24 Nano-SIM and eSIM or Dual SIM Launch Date Galaxy S23 February 17, 2023 Galaxy S24 January 17, 2024 Misc Galaxy S23 Colours: ‘Phantom Black,’ ‘Green,' 'Lavendar,' 'Creme' Galaxy S24

Galaxy S23+ vs Galaxy S24+

Like the Galaxy S24, the S24+ is slightly bigger than its predecessor. It measures 6.7-inches, compared to the S23+’s 6.6-inch display.

Both devices sport a FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x display and a 120hz refresh rate. However, the S24+ has a variable refresh rate between 1-120hz, while the S23 can only go as low as 48hz.

Similarly, the S24+ also prevails when it comes to brightness. The S23+ features a peak brightness of 1,750nits, while the S24+ can reach 2,600nits.

Considering that it’s bigger, the S24+ also weighs slightly more than the S23+. It weighs in at 196g, compared to its predecessor’s 195g weight.

Both devices are IP 68 water and dust-resistant, with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

Galaxy S23+ Galaxy S24+ Display 6.6-inch Flat Dynamic AMOLED, 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz display, HDR10+, 240Hz Touch Sampling in Games Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 2600 nits (peak) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM 8GB of RAM 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB 256GB, 512GB Dimensions (in.) 76.2 x157.8 x7.6mm 75.9 x 158.5 x 7.7mm Weight 196g 197g Rear Facing Camera 50-megapixel (f/1.8, wide) + 10-megapixel (f/2.4, 3x zoom) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2, 120-degree FOV, ultrawide) 50-megapixel, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 10-megapixel, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 12-megapixel, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide) Front Facing Camera 12-megapixel 12-megapixel, f/2.2, 26mm (wide) OS Android 13, One UI 5.1 Android 14, One UI 6.1 Battery 4,700mAh 4,900 mAh Network Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/7, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct Sensors Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer SIM Type Nano SIM, eSIM Nano-SIM and eSIM or Dual SIM Launch Date February 17, 2023 January 17, 2024 Misc Colours: ‘Phantom Black,’ ‘Green,' 'Lavendar,' 'Creme' Display Galaxy S23+ 6.6-inch Flat Dynamic AMOLED, 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz display, HDR10+, 240Hz Touch Sampling in Games Galaxy S24+ Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 2600 nits (peak) Processor Galaxy S23+ Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Galaxy S24+ Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM Galaxy S23+ 8GB of RAM Galaxy S24+ 12GB Storage Galaxy S23+ 256GB, 512GB Galaxy S24+ 256GB, 512GB Dimensions (in.) Galaxy S23+ 76.2 x157.8 x7.6mm Galaxy S24+ 75.9 x 158.5 x 7.7mm Weight Galaxy S23+ 196g Galaxy S24+ 197g Rear Facing Camera Galaxy S23+ 50-megapixel (f/1.8, wide) + 10-megapixel (f/2.4, 3x zoom) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2, 120-degree FOV, ultrawide) Galaxy S24+ 50-megapixel, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 10-megapixel, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 12-megapixel, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide) Front Facing Camera Galaxy S23+ 12-megapixel Galaxy S24+ 12-megapixel, f/2.2, 26mm (wide) OS Galaxy S23+ Android 13, One UI 5.1 Galaxy S24+ Android 14, One UI 6.1 Battery Galaxy S23+ 4,700mAh Galaxy S24+ 4,900 mAh Network Connectivity Galaxy S23+ 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E Galaxy S24+ Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/7, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct Sensors Galaxy S23+ Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass Galaxy S24+ Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer SIM Type Galaxy S23+ Nano SIM, eSIM Galaxy S24+ Nano-SIM and eSIM or Dual SIM Launch Date Galaxy S23+ February 17, 2023 Galaxy S24+ January 17, 2024 Misc Galaxy S23+ Colours: ‘Phantom Black,’ ‘Green,' 'Lavendar,' 'Creme' Galaxy S24+

Cameras

The Galaxy S23/S23+ and the S24/S24+ have identical triple-camera systems. All of the devices feature a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 10-megapixel telephoto lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

The camera hardware is unchanged, but the software has been improved with new features and modes.

The S23/S23+ and the S24/S24+ offer 3x optical zoom, and digital zoom up to 30x with features like astro hyperlapse and nightography. The S24 series, however, features additional features like SuperHDR and AI-enabled features like Generative Edit and Edit Suggestion.

Both series also feature identical f/2.2 12-megapixel selfie shooters.

The S23/S23+ and the S24/S24+ can both record UHD 8K videos @30fps, though last year’s flagship series shines when it comes to slow-mo videos. The S24 series can record slow-mo videos at 240fps at FHD, while the S23 series can record the same at 960fps.

However, the Galaxy S24 series is loaded with AI-powered camera features. For example, the series has an ‘Instant Slow-mo’ feature that allows the user to slow down select video parts, even if they didn’t film it in slow-mo. The feature generates additional frames based on the movements to make the slow motion even smoother and more detailed.

How the new series’ camera performs in real-world testing remains to be seen.

Internals and performance

The new S24 series runs on Qualcomm’s latest octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, compared to its predecessor’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The new chipset, like Google’s Tensor G3, allows for a range of AI functionality alongside clock speeds of up to 3.39GHz, compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2’s 3.36GHz max clock speed.

The Galaxy S24 series comes with Android 14 with OneUI 6.1 on top, and offers Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi direct Bluetooth, and more. The series features sensors like fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, and barometer.

Both the S23 and S24 come with 8GB of RAM in 128GB and 256GB storage variants. The S24+, on the other hand, features 12GB of RAM, while its predecessor only featured 8GB. The S24+ and S23+ are both available in 256GB and 512GB storage variants.

Further, at Unpacked, Samsung revealed improvements made to ray-tracing in the Galaxy S24 series, which, when paired with the new processor, on paper, should provide a better gaming experience than the S23 series.

The S24 has a 4,000mAh battery, bigger than its predecessor’s 3,900mAh cell. The S24+, on the other hand, has a 4,900mAh battery, bigger than the S23+’s 4,700mAh cell.

According to Samsung, the S24 provides up to 28 hours of video playback and up to 72 hours of audio playback. Similarly, the S24+ offers up to 29 hours of video playback and 88 hours of audio playback.

Further, the S23 series and the S24 series both offer wireless and reverse wireless charging.

At the event, Samsung also showed off several AI features coming to the Galaxy S24 series, and one of the standout features shown off was ‘Circle to Search.’ The feature allows users to circle, highlight, scribble on or tap anything on your Galaxy S24 smartphone’s screen to find search results for it.

The company also showed off ‘Live Translate,’ which provides real-time translations of phone calls natively on the phone app.

‘Interpreter,’ on the other hand, helps users translate live conversations on a split-screen view, allowing two people speaking different languages to converse. Additionally, the feature works without cellular data or Wi-Fi. AI built into the Samsung Keyboard can also translate messages, emails and more in real-time in 13 languages.

Colours and pricing

The new S24 series is available in ‘Onyx Black,’ ‘Cobalt Violet,’ ‘Marble Grey,’ ‘Amber Yellow,’ ‘Sapphire Blue,’ ‘Jade Green,’ and ‘Sandstone Orange’ colourways.

The S23 series, upon launch, was available in ‘Phantom Black,’ ‘Cream,’ ‘Green,’ ‘Lavender,’ ‘Graphite,’ ‘Sky Blue,’ ‘Lime,’ and ‘Graphite.’

These are the prices for the new Galaxy S24 series:

Galaxy S24

128GB — $1,099.99

256GB — $1,179.99

Galaxy S24+

256GB — $1,399.99

512GB — $1,559.99

Upon release, these were the prices for the Galaxy S23 series:

Galaxy S23:

128GB — $1,099.99

256GB — $1,179.99

Galaxy S23+:

256GB — $1,399.99

512GB — $1,599.99

In conclusion, those who already have the Galaxy S23 and S23+ may not find enough reasons to upgrade to the new flagship devices, barring the need for AI-enabled features. The new devices are available to pre-order now.

Image credit: Samsung