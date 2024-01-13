Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra live images surface online

New leaks hitting the net show off the S24 Ultra in all its splendour. The images were leaked by a now-deleted X (formerly Twitter) account called Huzaimi Junior, which well-known Samsung leaker Ice Universe shared.

The leak shows a handset that looks awfully similar to its predecessor, so similar that I could barely tell the difference. It looks as if the display is flat and lacks the subtle curve of the S23 Ultra. The handset is also in a titanium colour variant, similar to Apple’s new iPhone 15 Pro series.

Other recent Samsung leaks include a new search method that lets you circle any image, video or text on your screen. A new Live Translate feature also works with the Phone app. These were shared by the well-known leaker Ice Universe.

Other specifications indicate the Galaxy S24 Ultra will feature a 6.8-inch QHD flat display, a 200-megapixel primary shooter, and a titanium frame alongside a built-in S Pen. The S24+ will sport a 6.7-inch display with a 50-megapixel primary shooter and an ‘Enhanced Armor Aluminum. The S24 is offering similar specs, except the S24 will feature a 6.2-inch display instead.

Samsung will show off these new handsets at its 2024 Unpacked event on January 17th.

Source: GSMArena, Evan Blass