Google says it’s killing 17 Assistant features to improve the user experience

Google is killing off 17 “underutilized” Google Assistant features in an effort to deliver a better user experience. The company is also making changes to how the microphone icon works in various places, including the search bar on Pixel phones.

According to a blog post from Google, the company will start notifying people who use any of these features on January 26th that they are being removed. 9to5Google says that most of the features will shut down for good on February 26th.

The removed features cover a variety of functions and devices, including phones, smartwatches, and smart speakers and displays. In some cases, there are workarounds, but other features will leave with no real replacement. You can find a full list of removed features down below.

As for the microphone icon changes, those will apply to the Google app and to the Search bar on Pixel phones. In the Google app, tapping the microphone button will trigger Search responses, meaning people can no longer use it to do regular Assistant commands like turning lights on. That change will apply to the search bar on Pixel phones too.

It’s worth noting that these changes come on the heels of another round of layoffs at Google, which included some people who worked on Assistant.

While Google Assistant can definitely be improved, it’s not clear how stripping away features will contribute to improving the experience. And for those who use any of these features regularly, the change stands to make Assistant worse, not better.

These are the features Google is removing from Assistant

Playing and controlling audiobooks on Google Play Books with your voice. You can still cast audiobooks from your mobile device.

Setting or using media alarms, music alarms, or radio alarms on Google Assistant enabled devices. You can create a custom Routine that has similar behavior or use a standard alarm.

Accessing or managing your cookbook, transfering recipes from device to device, playing an instructional recipe video, or showing step-by-step recipes. You can use Google Assistant to search for recipes across the web and YouTube.

Managing a stopwatch on Smart Displays and Speakers. You can still set timers and alarms.

Using your voice to call a device or broadcast a message to your Google Family Group. You can still broadcast to devices in your home.

Using your voice to send an email, video or audio message. You can still make calls and send text messages.

Rescheduling an event in Google Calendar with your voice. You can still schedule a new event.



Using App Launcher in Google Assistant driving mode on Google Maps to read and send messages, make calls, and control media. You can still use voice control on Google Maps the same way.

Asking to schedule or hear previously scheduled Family Bell announcements. You can create a custom Routine that has similar behavior.

Asking to meditate with Calm. You can still ask for meditation options with media providers such as YouTube.

Voice control for activities will no longer be available on Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 devices. You’ll need to use the buttons on your device to start, stop, pause, and resume activities. You can still voice control activities on Pixel Watches.

Viewing your sleep summaries will only be available on Google Smart Displays. You can still ask for sleep details by voice on third-party smart clocks.

Calls made from speakers and Smart Displays will not show up with a caller ID unless you’re using Duo.

Viewing the ambient “Commute to Work” time estimates on Smart Displays. You can still ask for commute times and get directions by voice.

Checking personal travel itineraries by voice. You can still ask for flight status.

Asking for information about your contacts. You can still make calls to your contacts.

Asking to take certain actions by voice, such as send a payment, make a reservation, or post to social media. You can still ask Assistant to open your installed apps.

Source: Google Via: The Verge, 9to5Google