MSI unveils Monster Hunter-themed gaming gear at CES 2024

MSI, one of the leading producers of computers, laptops, and related accessories and peripherals, unveiled several new Monster Hunter-themed PC products at CES 2024.

The new limited edition lineup comes right in time for the 20th anniversary of the Monster Hunter game series.

According to MSI, the collaboration is inspired by one of Monster Hunter‘s most iconic monsters, Rathalos, aiming to infuse its “majestic aura” and power into a captivating range of limited-edition gaming peripherals.

MSI Crosshair 16 HX Monster Hunter Edition Gaming Laptop

The new gaming laptop features a top case engraved with the Rathalos roaring monster with flaming projectiles.

The laptop, equipped with an Intel Core Processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, promises a seamless gaming experience, “ensuring that you can enjoy seamless, lag-free gaming, and unlock the full potential of your gaming rig.”

MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8G Gaming Slim Monster Hunter Edition Graphics Card

MSI also unveiled a new RTX 4060 Ti 8G graphic card version with exclusive patterns and a colour scheme celebrating the 20-year anniversary of Monster Hunter.

MSI Force GC30 Monster Hunter Edition Gaming Controller

MSI’s new Force GC30 limited edition controller is designed to be used on multiple platforms, including “Windows, Android, and popular gaming consoles.”

With features like an 8-way D-pad with a replaceable metal cover, improved analog sticks and triggers, ergonomic rubber side grips, and haptic feedback with dual-vibration motors, the controller ensures precise control and a comfortable grip during extended gaming sessions. The controller also features an exclusive Monster Hunter 20th Anniversary design.

MSI MAG CoreLiquid E360 Monster Hunter Edition Liquid Cooler

MSI’s MAG CoreLiquid E360 Monster Hunter Edition Liquid Cooler features a Monster Hunter pattern design on a 360mm radiator. The cooler features three ARGB fans, a durable three-phase motor, and a 270-degree rotating circular ARGB lighting effect.

“With MSI’s exclusive MSI CENTER software, users can fine-tune and adjust the suitable speed of the cooling fan and the pump to optimize in different scenarios,” wrote MSI.

MSI MPG Gungnir 300 Monster Hunter Edition Gaming Case

MSI MPG Gungnir 300 series also received a Monster Hunter-themed facelift at CES.

The case comes with a one-piece 1mm perforated front panel design with four 120mm fans, and compatibility with dual 360mm AIO liquid coolers. It features an adjustable tool-free stand for horizontal and vertical installations of graphic cards, alongside a huge graphic of Rathalos running along the side panel.

MSI MPG Z790 Edge Monster Hunter Edition Gaming Motherboard

The limited-edition MPG Z790 Edge Monster Hunter Edition motherboard features a 16+1+1 Phases Mirrored Power Arrangement, Extended Heatsink with heat-pipe integration, Lightning Gen 5.0 PCIe and M.2 slots, Lightning USB 20G, and new Wi-Fi 7 Solution with Bluetooth 5.4.

MSI MAG 274QRF QD E2 Monster Hunter Edition Gaming Monitor

MSI’s MAG 274QRF QD E2 Monster Hunter Edition Gaming Monitor, similar to other products in the edition, features Monster Hunter branding celebrating the series’ 20th anniversary.

It features a unique wing and tail design in a Red finish. The monitor also offers a 180Hz refresh rate and rapid 1ms response time, alongside Quantum Dot and Rapid IPS technology.

Image credit: MSI