Koodo, Fido match Virgin’s $34/50GB plan, but without 5G

Over the weekend, Koodo and Fido sort of matched Virgin’s $34/50GB plan. The main differences are that Koodo and Fido limit their plans to 4G data, while Virgin offers 5G speeds along with ‘unlimited’ data.

It’s also worth noting that January 8th is the likely end date for most of these plans, so if you’re looking to scoop one up, you’ll want to do it today.

Koodo’s version of the plan includes 50GB of 4G data at speeds of up to 100Mbps. It also includes unlimited Canada-wide messaging and minutes. The plan does not offer ‘unlimited’ data, which means customers need to pay $13/100MB of additional data used beyond their 50GB monthly allotment.

The Telus flanker brand also offers a selection of perks with the plan, and customers can add one of the perks for free. Perks for the plan include premium voicemail, unlimited international SMS (from Canada), rollover data, and an unlimited long-distance pack.

Koodo doesn’t list a specific end date for the plan. You can learn more here.

Rogers’ Fido took a slightly different route, adding a 20GB bonus data promo to its existing $34/mo 30GB plan, bringing it up to 50GB total. Fido lists the bonus data promo as expiring on January 8th, making today the last day to claim it unless Fido extends it.

It’s also worth noting that Fido’s plan actually costs $39/mo, but customers can lower the price to $34/mo if they sign up for automatic payments.

Like Koodo, Fido limits the plan to 4G data, but Fido caps 4G speeds at up to 150Mbps. The plan also includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and international texting (sent from Canada).

You can learn more about Fido’s plan here.

If you’re considering this plan, it’s worth looking at providers other than Koodo or Fido. Virgin, Public Mobile, and Freedom Mobile all offer the same $34/mo plan with 50GB of data, but the data is at 5G speeds. Virgin and Public cap 5G speeds at up to 250Mbps, while Freedom doesn’t expressly cap data speeds on its network. However, in our experience, Freedom’s 5G data isn’t as fast as some other providers.

Freedom doesn’t list an end date for its plans, but Public’s will end on January 8th. Virgin had listed the 8th as the last day for its $34/50GB plan, but that has since been removed from the provider’s website.