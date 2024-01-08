Up to 31 percent off Google Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds

Despite Boxing Day/Week being long over, Google is still offering discounts on its popular Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds. Check out these deals from Amazon:
- Pixel Watch Obsidian Active band for $369 (save 30%)
- Pixel Watch, Polished Silver Stainless Steel for $299 (save 26%)
- Pixel Watch, Matte Black Stainless Steel for $299 (save 21%)
- Pixel Watch, Polished Silver Stainless Steel Case for $299 (save 21%)
- Pixel Watch 2 – LTE – Black/Black for $469 (save 15%)
- Pixel Watch 2 – WiFi – Silver/Blue for $399 (save 17%)
- Pixel Buds Pro – Porcelain for $179 (save 31%)
- Pixel Buds A-Series for $99 (save 19%)
- Pixel Buds A-Series Clearly White for $99 (save 12%)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon