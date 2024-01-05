fbpx
Business

SpaceX files lawsuit against U.S. National Labor Relations Board

The action stems from an open letter outlining Elon Musk's alleged behaviour

Nida Zafar
Jan 5, 20241:02 PM EST 0 comments

SpaceX has launched a lawsuit against the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) after the U.S. agency complained it wrongfully fired employees.

The dismissals came after the group shared an open letter over the summer denouncing the behaviour of owner Elon Musk, calling it “a source of distraction and embarrassment.”

As The Verge reports, the NLRB issued its complaint Wednesday, accusing the company of “wrongful retaliatory terminations,” followed by months of employee interrogations. The NLRM is an independent U.S. agency working to protect employees’ rights.

In its 25-page lawsuit, SpaceX accuses NLRB of violating its constitutional rights, including the company’s right to a trial by jury and not an administrative law judge (ALJ). The lawsuit notes the open letter caused “significant distractions.” Several employees involved with the letter were discharged for “violating numerous company policies.”

SpaceX, in part, is asking the court to rule NLRB’s actions deprived the company of a right to a trial by jury.

Via: The Verge 

Image credit: Shutterstock 

Related Articles

Business

Ontario asks Xplore and SpaceX for proposals to become satellite internet service providers

Business

Asset manager predicts that Apple will acquire Peloton in 2024

Business

Fidelity says Twitter/X worth over 70 percent less than what Musk bought it for

Business

Tesla surpasses analyst delivery estimates for Q4, 2023

Comments