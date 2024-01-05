Kohler’s bidet will let you chat with Alexa while it cleans your butt

I thought we moved past the era of jamming a voice-activated assistant into every smart home device, but that doesn’t appear to be the case anymore.

At CES this year, kitchen and bath manufacturer Kohler revealed several devices you’d expect from the company, including a fancy shower sprayer, a unique ventilation fan, an expensive sink and various other bathroom devices, but it also showed off its new PureWash Bidet Seat with support for Google Assistant and Alexa.

This means that while you’re washing your butt, you can talk to your toilet seat. The PureWash Bidet is heated and features adjustable temperatures and water temperatures. There’s even an air dryer, a very underrated feature if you’ve ever used a bidet.

This means you can tell it to stop if that water pressure is coming at you too strong. Is this easier than twisting a knob on a Tushy bidet? Probably not, but it might be a fun party trick when you have friends or family over. I imagine I would likely get more joy than I should from saying, “Google, turn down my toilet seat’s heat.”

Kohler’s other notable new device, the SpaViva hand shower, is far less exciting. This microbubble shower spray claims to offer a “deeper clean” thanks to its smaller water spouts. The company also says that it’s better at retaining water heat.

On the other hand, the Atmo Fan is a little more interesting. The device aims to manage your bathroom’s humidity and improve air quality, automatically adjusting the fan speed when it makes sense to. It also features a built-in light if you have to go to the bathroom in the middle of the night and don’t want to turn all the lights on.

These new bathroom devices will be displayed at CES 2024 in Las Vegas.

