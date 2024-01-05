MSI’s Steam Deck competitor ‘Claw’ leaks ahead of CES 2024 reveal

MSI’s unannounced Steam Deck competitor has supposedly leaked ahead of a CES 2024 announcement. Believed to be called the ‘Claw,’ we now have a much better understanding of what the handheld could offer.

The leak comes hours after the company first teased a CES reveal on Instagram. With a brief video showing the device hidden by shadows, MSI urged consumers to “Get a grip and stay tuned” as “A whole new breed of MSI dragon is coming.” Now, a picture, official name, and specs are available online.

The Claw’s design is similar to Asus’ ROG Ally, with asymmetrical thumbsticks and RGB lighting. Leaked specs indicate the Claw is powered by Intel’s new Core Ultra 7 155H chip, providing 16 cores and 22 threads. Both the ROG Ally and the Lenovo Legion Go feature AMD’s Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor. It will be interesting to see how Intel’s chipset fairs in the new gaming handheld.

The leaks also suggest the MSI Claw offers up to 32GB of memory, doubling that of the ROG Ally and Legion Go. However, it still comes up short of the 64GB the base Steam Deck offers.

Unfortunately, we’re still left in the dark on display size and whether or not the handheld features an OLED panel. Valve’s latest Steam Deck model is currently the only PC handheld on the market to offer an OLED display.

Pricing, Canadian availability, and expected release window are still unknown. We’ll likely have a better idea of MSI’s plans for Claw next week as CES 2024 begins. The tech conference kicks off on January 9th and runs until January 12th in Las Vegas.

Image credit: @wxnod

Source: VideoCardz Via: The Verge