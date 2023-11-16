Valve’s Steam Deck OLED is now available to order

The slightly upgraded version of Valve’s handheld is now available to order in Canada as of November 16th at 1pm ET/10am PT.

While not the Steam Deck 2 many were hoping for, the Steam Deck OLED features a few upgrades over its predecessor, including a larger 7.4-inch OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, improved battery life and higher storage configurations.

In a recent post on X (Twitter), Valve says it’s “taking steps to minimize bots and resellers for this model,” so hopefully, it’ll be easier to buy the portable this time around.

Hi all, the Limited Edition Steam Deck OLED model will be available for purchase on November 16th, 10AM PST in the US and Canada. We are taking steps to minimize bots and resellers for this model, to ensure as many actual customers are able to purchase these units as possible. pic.twitter.com/pFjpKUWXXE — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) November 14, 2023

To buy the Steam Deck OLED, you need to be located in the United States or Canada, and your Steam account must be in “good standing.” This means that your Steam account needs to have already made a purchase before November 2023. Valve says that every account can only purchase one Steam Deck OLED.

Below are the Steam Deck OLED configurations currently available:

Steam Deck OLED (512GB): $689

Steam Deck OLED (1TB) (anti-glare etched glass): $819

Valve is also offering a ‘Limited Edition’ version of the Steam Deck OLED that features a transparent design with red accent colours. Some reports indicate demand for the Steam Deck OLED pulled down Steam, but in the hours since the console dropped earlier today, the situation seems to have calmed down, and the storefront is once again operational.

I’ve been using the 1TB Steam Deck OLED for the past few days and so far, I’m impressed with the upgrades it offers. The OLED screen is a notable step above its predecessor’s LCD tech. It’s much lighter, and so far, I’ve noticed a significant improvement in battery life. I’ll have an in-depth look at the Steam Deck OLED in the coming weeks.

Have you been able to get your hands on a Steam Deck OLED? Let us know in the comments below.