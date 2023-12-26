fbpx
Samsung’s Boxing Week sale discounts TVs, Z Flip 5, earbuds and more

These deals are available until January 4th

Dean Daley
Dec 26, 202311:30 AM EST 1 comment

Just like in years past,, Samsung has several devices on sale for Boxing Week. The South Korean company’s discounts include foldable smartphones, TVs, home appliances, tablets and more.

Below are some of the top deals:

You can check out all these Boxing Week offers on Samsung Canada’s website. Most of these deals are available until January 4th.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Samsung

