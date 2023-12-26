Samsung’s Boxing Week sale discounts TVs, Z Flip 5, earbuds and more

Just like in years past,, Samsung has several devices on sale for Boxing Week. The South Korean company’s discounts include foldable smartphones, TVs, home appliances, tablets and more.
Below are some of the top deals:
- 83-inch OLED 4K Smart TV S90C: now $5,499.99, was $7,099.99
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: now $149.99, was $209.99
- Get a Bespoke Jet Vacuum and Galaxy Buds 2 for free: $189.99 off
- 32-inch M7 Smart White UHD monitor with Smart TV apps and mobile connectivity: now $479.99, was $699.99
- Samsung Galaxy A54: now $449.99, was $589.99
- Get $150 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 with the code ‘Z-SERIESSALE'[ (available for both the 256GB and 512GB models)
- 77-inch OLED 4K Smart TV S95C: now $4,999.99, was $5,999.99
You can check out all these Boxing Week offers on Samsung Canada’s website. Most of these deals are available until January 4th.
Source: Samsung