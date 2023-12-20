Volkswagen Joins Tesla’s NACS charging standard in North America

Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) adoption is full steam ahead. The likes of Ford, GM, and Honda have already adopted the standard, and German automobile maker Volkswagen doesn’t want to be left behind.

In a recent press release, Volkswagen announced it will implement NACS for its future products in the North American region, alongside its subsidiaries Audi, Porsche, and Scout Motors. The change will kick in in 2025.

The NACS allows EVs to plug into Tesla’s Supercharger network, which has over 15,000 stations across North America. VW also said it is exploring ways to retrofit its existing EV models with NACS adapters. This would enable VW drivers to access Electrify America’s and Electrify Canada’s fast charging stations, with more than 3,800 DC fast charging outlets combined.

“Electrify America has already announced it will work to offer the NACS connector at charging stations by 2025 in North America, as well as continuing to support CCS,” reads the press release.

Volkswagen says it will share more information about the integration into specific models as we approach 2025.

Also worth noting is that Hyundai, GM, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis have joined forces to build a North American EV DC charging network across the U.S. and Canada, including highways and cities.

Image credit: Volkswagen

Source: Volkswagen