Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25+ rumoured to use ISOCELL GN3 camera sensor

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series isn’t expected to launch until mid-January, but we’re already encountering leaks regarding the Galaxy S25 and S25+.

According to a recent leak, it looks like Samsung will continue to use its ISOCELL GN3 image sensor in its S series line for the next several years. The leak comes from Revegnus, who says that the Galaxy S25 and S25+ will still use the GN3 sensor. Currently, the GN3 is on the rear of the S23, S23+ and Z Fold 4.

I'm sorry… everyone… It's reported that Samsung may use the GN3 in the S25/25+. https://t.co/Hft9FS4cCf — Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) December 18, 2023

This leak also suggests the S24 and S24+ would also use the ISOCELL GN3 image sensor. Previously, Revegnus said that the S25 wouldn’t use the GN3, but they appear to be going back on that prediction.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra, on the other hand, doesn’t use the GN3 but uses the HP2 instead.

Samsung is rumoured to unveil the Galaxy S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra in mid-January.

