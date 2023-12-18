The Mobile Shop is offering PC Points with device purchases for Boxing Day

The Mobile Shop is currently running a holiday season Boxing Day PC Optimum Points promotion on new devices, with up to 250,000 points available on select purchases.

Your carrier choice determines the amount of points you get. The promotion is valid until January 3rd, 2023.

Check out some of the offers below:

iPhone 14

Bell: $0 upfront, $22.38/mo, get 200,000 PC Optimum points

Telus: $0 upfront, $22.38/mo, get 200,000 PC Optimum points

Rogers: $0 upfront, $20/mo, get 200,000 PC Optimum points

iPhone 14 Pro

Bell: $0 upfront, $29.81/mo, get 100,000 PC Optimum points

Telus: $0 upfront, $31.04/mo, get 100,000 PC Optimum points

Virgin Plus: $0 upfront, $4.81/mo, get 50,000 PC Optimum points

Koodo: $283 upfront, $33/mo, get 50,000 PC Optimum points

iPhone 15

Bell: $0 upfront, $23.38/mo, get 100,000 PC Optimum points

Telus: $0 upfront, $23.38/mo, get 100,000 PC Optimum points

Rogers: $0 upfront, $22.54/mo, get 100,000 PC Optimum points

Pixel 8

Bell: $0 upfront, $1/mo, get 50,000 PC Optimum points

Telus: $0 upfront, $10/mo, get 100,000 PC Optimum points

Koodo: $0 upfront, $10/mo, get 100,000 PC Optimum points

Freedom: $0 upfront, $0/mo, get 100,000 PC Optimum points

Pixel 7

Bell: $0 upfront, $1/mo, get 100,000 PC Optimum points

Telus: $0 upfront, $0/mo, get 150,000 PC Optimum points

Rogers: $0 upfront, $0/mo, get 50,000 PC Optimum points

Virgin Plus: $0 upfront, $1/mo, get 100,000 PC Optimum points

Koodo: $0 upfront, $0/mo, get 150,000 PC Optimum points

Fido: $0 upfront, $0/mo, get 50,000 PC Optimum points

Galaxy S23

Bell: $0 upfront, $10/mo, get 250,000 PC Optimum points

Telus: $0 upfront, $2/mo, get 250,000 PC Optimum points

Rogers: $0 upfront, $10/mo, get 250,000 PC Optimum points

Virgin Plus: $0 upfront, $20/mo, get 250,000 PC Optimum points

Koodo: $0 upfront, $10/mo, get 250,000 PC Optimum points

Fido: $0 upfront, $19.99/mo, get 250,000 PC Optimum points

Find all the PC Optimum points promotions here.

Source: The Mobile Shop