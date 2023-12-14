Save up to $1,100 on power stations, batteries and solar panels from Bluetti this holiday season

If you missed out on Black Friday deals for some of the big gifts this year, Bluetti has you covered. The company’s holiday sale begins on December 11th and runs until December 25th.

As a gift for a loved one (or for yourself), Bluetti’s solar panels, power stations, and large batteries make for a unique and practical choice. You might be shopping for the camping enthusiast or outdoorsy types in your life, and they’ll appreciate the extra power to keep things running on a trip. Or perhaps you’ve always known someone who wanted to experiment with running off the grid. Even in the average home, having a backup in case of an emergency is a smart idea.

Bluetti has you covered with great discounts for whatever power solutions you’re looking for. Here are some of the best deals it has to offer:

Bluetti AC70 | On-the-Go Power

The Bluetti AC70 is the portable power station you can rely on. In a green future, we’ll all be relying on electricity more than ever. There will be incredible benefits for the planet, but you don’t want to be left out in the cold — literally! That’s where the AC70 comes in; its LiFePO₄ battery with 768Wh capacity and a continuous output of 1,000 W means that it serves as the serious power bank you didn’t even realize you needed.

With experts predicting a harsh winter ahead, you may be worrying about blackouts caused by icy fallen branches or snowstorms. The last thing you want to be panicking about in that situation is the fact that your phone is dying.

For those who like to brave the inclement weather and take on the Canadian wilderness, a power bank is a matter of safety and luxury. If conditions are too rough, it’s nice to know the AC70 has your back. Otherwise, it just means you can enjoy an electric kettle and make some cocoa without trying to build a fire in the snow.

And if you’re outside, you’ll be happy to know the AC70 allows for up to 500W solar input, providing a full charge within two hours. For those of us who like to stay indoors, it can be charged with a simple cable at any household outlet — fully charging the AC70 in just 45 minutes. If you’re on the road, it can even be topped up with power via the cigarette lighter port in your vehicle.

To monitor all this charging, just download the Bluetti app. It allows you to monitor its charging process and — when in use — control the power supply to attached devices.

Buy the Bluetti AC70 starting at $679 (regularly $799)

Bluetti AC180 + PV350 | Outdoor Solar Generator Kit

The AC180 is a step up from the AC70 for people with larger energy needs or those who want to have more power to run on in case of an emergency. Despite all the extra power — a 1,152Wh capacity — it only weighs 35 pounds, so it’s about as easy to lift as a toddler’s bike or a mid-sized dog (minus the squirming). It has an 1,800W continuous power output but can even go up to 2,700W in Power Lifting Mode.

That high output is essential for emergencies. In the Canadian winter, it’s not outside the realm of possibility to spend a few hours or longer without power. During that time, high-power devices like an electric blanket or a space heater can make all the difference. You don’t have to worry about draining it too fast either; a fully charged AC180 could run a 120W refrigerator for up to 14 hours straight.

For outdoorsy types, you’ll want to pair the AC180 with the PV350, a portable solar panel. Like the AC70, the AC180 can charge via solar up to 500W and is fully charged within two hours. Otherwise, you’d plug it into an outlet and leave it to charge that way (which, again, would only take 45 minutes).

We all have someone in our life who seems to have everything, whether it’s a friend, family member, or partner. This makes a great gift for those people, because the gift of security, of feeling a little safer in an anxious time, is the perfect mix of unexpected and welcome.

Buy the Bluetti AC180+PV350 starting at $1,898 (regularly $2,598)

Bluetti AC200MAX + PV350 | Expandable Mobile Generator

The AC200MAX is Bluetti’s flagship model: a modular, expandable power station with a 2,048Wh capacity and a 2,200 AC Pure Sine Wave Inverter. There are two expansion ports on the AC200MAX, so you can connect additional batteries made by Bluetti to double or triple the total capacity!

The outdoors can feel like a hassle. We all enjoy the fresh air, of course, but sometimes you want a few modern conveniences, too. If you know any glampers who adore their RV, you’ve found the perfect holiday present. The AC200MAX includes a 30A NEMA TT-30 outlet and a 12V 30A super powerful DC outlet. They’ll be able to run off of it for longer than ever before! If you just used it to run a 8000 BTU air conditioner, it could run nonstop for up to seven hours.

That time is extended further if you pair it with the PV350 solar panel. A minor upgrade from its smaller counterparts, the AC200MAX allows up to 900W of solar input. You can even charge it via solar and an outlet at once, so you’ll get a 1400W charging rate!

Even if you don’t need to power something large and intimidating, this power station is a convenience that takes away a lot of the anxiety of taking a trip or organizing an outdoor event. If you enjoy a trip to the beach, with the AC200Max, you no longer need to check ten times that you’ve remembered your portable charger and the cable for it or that you have coolers and ice for all the snacks and drinks. It can keep everything going simultaneously, including your phones and a portable fridge.

Buy the Bluetti AC200MAX + PV350 starting at $2,698 (regularly $3,798)

Bluetti AC300 + B300 | Scalable Home Backup Power

The Bluetti AC300 is the biggest, most capable portable power supply we’ve looked at so far. It can be used for lots of occasions, but it really shines as a home battery backup. It has a 3,000W AC Pure Sine Wave Inverter and a base 3,072Wh capacity, because it includes one Bluetti B300 battery. With up to four Bluetti B300 batteries, you can reach a 12,288Wh capacity.

It can power your whole home, so yeah, it has a lot of juice. You may have heard of people discussing their “UPS” home backup before, and the UPS stands for uninterruptable power supply. A UPS, like the AC300, protects you from unexpected power fluctuations and failures.

Power outages mean something different to everyone. For some, it’s crucial that work isn’t lost due to a hiccup or outage. For others, it’s just nice to be able to finish your shower or send that email before you assess a problem. And for those who are using electronic medical devices, power outages can be life-or-death situations. The AC300 helps to protect you in any circumstance, no matter how dire.

You won’t have to wait long, either. Its maximum input rate is 3,000W, or 5400W, if you add a second B300 battery. You can combine solar panel input with the wall outlet and charge at blazing speeds if you’re in a rush, but it can charge from just one source, too.

Buy the Bluetti AC300 + B300 starting at $3,299 (regularly $4,399)

Bluetti PV350 | Portable Solar Panel

Green energy projects are in the news all the time these days, from wind and solar farms to electric vehicles. As a result, many of us have started to ask how our own lives could be a little more environmentally friendly. If you haven’t already tried out a portable solar panel, this is the time.

Bluetti’s PV350 is a compact solar panel you can take anywhere. It folds to just 35.6 by 24.1 inches, weighs just 30 pounds, and is easy to set up and take down. With an IP65 water-resistant rating, you don’t even need to worry about leaving it in the rain.

Once you have the panel in place, it can generate 350W of power in sun or shade thanks to its industry-leading 23.5 percent conversion rate. It uses an MC4 connector, so it will be compatible with most solar generators on the market, as well as Bluetti’s own power stations.

Have you ever gone out in the winter after a night of snowfall, only to feel blinded by the light reflecting off the white snowbanks? Solar panels aren’t just for summer. The PV350 can offer you power in any season, and it’s a great treat for those who love to travel or live off the grid, out of a car, or in an RV.

Buy the Bluetti PV350 starting at $899 (regularly $1199)

