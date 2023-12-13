Lectron reveals new Vortex adapter that lets most EVs use Tesla Superchargers

If you’ve purchased an electric vehicle (EV) in the last few years that’s not a Tesla, you’re likely at least a bit frustrated that every notable manufacturer seems to be switching to the automaker’s North American Charging Standard (NACS), especially as the Canadian Supercharger network slowly opens to more EVs.

That’s where Lectron’s Vortex Plug comes in. The Tesla Supercharger-to-CCS adapter claims to be capable of allowing vehicles that have adopted Tesla’s Charging Standard to access the EV giant’s Supercharger network. Most modern EVs that aren’t Teslas feature CCS plugs (the CHAdeMO DC charging format has mostly been phased out).

Compatible brands include the following: BMW, Fisker, Ford, GM, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Polestar, Rivian, Toyota and Volvo. Lectron says the port is rated at 500A and 1000V and that it’s capable of charging vehicles up to roughly 241km in just 15 minutes.

Will this adapter actually work reliably? That remains unclear. It’s worth noting that some EV manufacturers, including Ford, plan to release official Supercharger to CCS adapters for their vehicles.

As an Ioniq 5 owner with a CCS charging port, I’m very interested in this adapter, especially given how common Tesla Superchargers are in my area. I likely wouldn’t use the Vortex Plug very often, but it could come in handy in a tough situation if a standard charger isn’t available.

Keep an eye on MobileSyrup over the next few weeks because I plan to test out Lectron’s Vortex Plug.

Lectron’s Vortex Plug currently costs $285 USD (about $386 CAD).

Image credit: Lectron