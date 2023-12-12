Samsung Display is reportedly working on a foldable panel for Apple

Apple still uses Samsung Display to make the screen for its smartphones, including the OLED panel for the iPhone 15 series. A new report indicates that won’t stop anytime soon, as Samsung Display is expected to make the panel for Apple’s first foldable.

According to The Elec, Samsung Display has changed its Apple business team to improve the efficiency of its foldable panel development. The report indicates Samsung needs to strengthen its panel for Apple’s display needs.

Samsung Display and LG Display are working on different panels for Apple’s upcoming foldable devices. These projects include a massive 20.25-inch panel. No information has leaked regarding what device this specific panel is for, but it’s likely tied to a foldable iPad.

Apple has been rumoured to be working on foldable devices for several years. That said, if the tech giant does release a foldable, it’s likely still years away.

Source: Android Authority, The Elec