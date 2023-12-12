Material You’s ‘Dynamic Color’ starts to hit Pixel Watch UI

Material You is Google’s design language for its devices and services that launched several years ago. However, Wear OS still hasn’t received its Material You makeover — at least not yet. A new leak indicates Google is finally bringing Material You to its smartwatches with Wear OS 4.

9to5Google spotted changes that indicate the Pixel Watch 2 is replacing some of its colours with Dynamic Colour theming. The Quick Settings icons become blue, replacing the white icons. The background of each of the colours is still grey and circular. Blue is the default colour that the Mountain View company uses across its devices. 9to5 also spotted that the heart rate tile’s graph is also blue.

Google seems to be rolling out an update to the Wear OS user interface; however, not everyone is getting the Dynamic Colour changes yet.

Source: 9to5Google