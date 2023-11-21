Peak Design’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are live now

San Francisco-based Peak Design, which manufactures high-quality bags, tripods, and accessories, is offering some solid deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Whether you are looking for a new backpack, a phone case, or a camera clip, you will find something to suit your needs and budget. Here are the details of some of the available deals:
- All phone cases (except iPhone 15/Pixel 8 cases) for 40 percent off
- Carbon fibre travel tripod, V1 camera cubes, travel duffel 65L, and select mobile and camera products for 30 percent off
- All other mobile products, everyday backpack zip, 30L travel backpack (midnight + sage), and aluminum travel tripod for 20 percent off
- Camera clip + accessories, camera straps & accessories for 15 percent off
- Everyday bags, travel bags, pouches & packing tools (except V2 camera cubes) for 10 percent off
Peak Design’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale ends on November 27th. Find all of Peak Design’s Black Friday promotions here.
Image credit: Peak Design