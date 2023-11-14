Uber users in Edmonton will soon be able to hire people to complete chores

Uber will soon begin testing a feature that lets users hire people to take care of chores for them.

Set to launch in the coming weeks in Edmonton and Fort Myers, Florida, the TaskRabbit-esque feature would allow drivers and couriers to opt-in for various errands. This includes tasks like snow removal, at-home laundry, holiday cleanup, lawn mowing and other garden maintenance and furniture assembly.

Estimated earnings will be listed within the app before drivers and couriers accept a job. Uber says this will be a “small pilot” when it rolls out, so it’s unclear if and when it might expand to other cities.

Bloomberg first reported on the feature’s existence in September, although Uber declined to comment until this official announcement.

