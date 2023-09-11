Uber might launch its own TaskRabbit competitor

A TaskRabbit-like service could soon be coming to Uber.

Developer Steve Moser discovered the details of the potential service through code strings, Bloomberg reports. The potential feature has a codename of “Chore.”

The code indicated users will be able to specify what job they need assistance with and higher a “tasker” for one hour, at a minimum.

“Similar to a ride or a food delivery within Uber’s application, the code indicates the user will be asked to specify the address of the request, review their submission and then press a button to request it,” Bloomberg states.

The code doesn’t provide a guarantee that Uber will launch the feature. An Uber spokesperson declined to provide a comment to the publication.

