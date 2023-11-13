Apple halts development work on iOS 18 and other operating systems to fix bugs

Apple has reportedly paused the development of its upcoming OS updates, citing concerns about their quality standards.

As shared by Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, Apple’s 2024 OS updates are slated to bring fresh new features to Apple devices, and thus, getting them right is the key for the Cupertino, California-based company.

The report suggests that Apple’s head of software engineering, Craig Federighi, made the call late last month to freeze development work on iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11 and other operating systems for a week, after the initial versions failed to meet the company’s quality standards.

The one-week break would reportedly allow software engineers to focus on debugging the software updates and improving performance. This is not the first time Apple has faced software quality issues. In 2019, the company overhauled its development procedures, after bugs were discovered in iPhones on launch day. Further, at the time, several iOS 12 features had to be postponed to iOS 13.

At the time, the company also adopted a new policy, called ‘The Pact,’ which essentially required engineers to fix any regressions in the software quickly and avoid introducing new ones. “We will never knowingly allow regressions in the build. And when we find them, we will fix them quickly,” said Federighi.

Apple is reportedly trying to catch up to Google and its smartphone AI endeavours with the 2024 OS updates. Specifically for iOS, the update also needs to be extra impressive because the iPhone 16’s hardware won’t have any major advances next year, according to Gurman.

The one-week pause in development will reportedly not noticeably postpone the ultimate release of the software.

Source: Bloomberg