You’ll now see a (Mc)Flurry of PokéStops at McDonald’s locations in Canada

Believe it or not, 2016’s viral Augmented Reality (AR) title Pokémon GO still has a player base, and Niantic still pushes out updates for the game.

The San Francisco-based company has just partnered with McDonald’s Canada to enhance the gaming experience for Canadian Pokémon Trainers.

Trainers, we're excited to announce a collaboration with @McDonaldsCanada to bring you an all-new adventure! Starting today, all McDonald's restaurants in Canada are becoming PokéStops and later this month some will become Gyms! https://t.co/QYuRIf2iNu pic.twitter.com/D3rLyIVxdx — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) November 8, 2023

Niantic says that starting this month, players will find more ‘sponsored’ PokéStops at McDonald’s locations nationwide, where they can collect items and encounter new Pokémon. Trainers would also be able to pick up sponsored Field Research tasks that award Stardust and Rare Candy at McDonald’s locations.

Further, Niantic suggested that this might not be the last that we see of its partnership with McDonald’s. “We’re excited to partner with McDonald’s in Canada for the first time, and we hope you enjoy these perks! Keep an eye out for future announcements and other special promotions with McDonald’s in Canada,” wrote the company.

In other Pokémon-related news, Niantic added the Master Ball to the game earlier this year. The Master Ball Poké Ball has a 100 percent catch rate, which means it will catch anything you throw it at on the first try, even legendaries. Read more about it here.

Image credit: Pokémon GO

Source: Pokémon GO