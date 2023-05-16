fbpx
It’s time to Pokémon Go get a Master Ball

As in past Pokémon games, you'll only be blessed with one

Gabrielle Huston
May 16, 202312:26 PM EDT 0 comments

The Master Ball, a special Poké Ball variety, is being added to Pokémon Go as part of Season 10: Rising Heroes. Players will be able to claim it by completing Special Research in the time frame it’s available.

The Master Ball Poké Ball has a 100 percent catch rate. Translation: it will catch anything you throw it at on the first try.

If you’re a Pokémon fan, you’ll know how valuable this is. Usually, in Pokémon Go or any of the console games, you have to throw a bunch of Poké Balls before one will finally close successfully. Your odds are even worse on unique, powerful Pokémon, like Legendaries.

To get a Master Ball, you need to be working on the Special Research as part of the game’s tenth season: Rising Heroes.

The final part (which rewards the Master Ball) will release on May 22nd, 2023, at 10 a.m. your local time. It only lasts until June 1st, 2023, at 10 a.m. your local time, when the tenth season ends. Complete the Special Research between those dates and times to get your Master Ball.

Each player will only get one, which is a tradition from the franchise’s mainline games, considering how powerful the Master Ball is. You’ll want to save it for something special. The Galarian Zapdos might be a good choice, since it’s notorious for running away.

Image credit: Pokemon Go

Source: Pokemon Go Via: The Gamer

