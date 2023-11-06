PlayStation to remove X (Twitter) integration this month

Sony has confirmed that it will end support for X (Twitter) integration on PlayStation 4 and 5 on November 13th, 2023.

As spotted by X user Wario64, the official PlayStation page for discontinued features, apps and services now has a section for X. In it, the company says the removal of the X integration will include “the ability to view any content published on X on PS5/PS4, and the ability to post and view content, trophies, and other gameplay-related activities on X directly from PS5/PS4 (or link an X account to do so).”

For years, PlayStation allowed users to post and share to Twitter/X directly from their consoles — a feature that proved especially popular as more games offered photo modes. That said, PlayStation also began offering in late 2021 the ability to send game captures directly to the official PlayStation App on mobile. This makes it easy for users to simply save photos and videos to their camera roll and post from their phones to X.

Sony didn’t provide a reason for the change, but it’s likely due to X’s expensive API fees. In April, Xbox ended support for media sharing to the Elon Musk-owned social media platform right around the time that the costs took effect. Xbox also allows users to send captures directly to its official mobile app. This leaves Nintendo as the sole console maker to still offer X integration — at least for now.

Of course, people can also just take screenshots directly with their phones and post them to X, like Musk himself did last year when he shared his heavily ridiculed Elden Ring build.

Via: Wario64