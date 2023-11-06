Apple rumoured to update its iPad lineup in 2024

It looks like Apple is making a big change to its iPad lineup in 2024, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

We can expect new models of the iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad mini and entry-level iPad next year. Further, Gurman stated that the revamped iPads and AirPods aren’t ready to launch in the latest edition of the Power On newsletter. And Gurman said that the new low-end AirPods are coming next year, as well as a refreshed Pro model following in 2025.

According to MacRumors, 2023 will be the first year without new iPads since the product line launched in 20210.

Previous reports indicate that we could expect low-end or mid-range iPads to launch as soon as March 2024. Further, Gurman expects that new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pros with an OLED display and M3 chip could launch in the first half of 2024. The next iPad Air and iPad mini are also reportedly on their way and are rumoured to feature the M2 and A16 Bionic chips.

While I’m not the biggest fan of most of the iPad lineup, as I’m not into large tablets, I eagerly await a new iPad mini with an A16 Bionic chipset. This leak goes against previous rumours indicating that there would be a new iPad, iPad Air and iPad mini to launch before the new year.

Source: MacRumors, Mark Gurman