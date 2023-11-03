Rogers, Fido now let you switch to eSIM online

Rogers and its flanker brand Fido launched online support for switching customers from a physical SIM to eSIM.

iPhone in Canada first reported about the new tool after a reader flagged the capability, and Rogers confirmed that the tool exists. Additionally, MobileSyrup confirmed that the eSIM transfer capability is live.

eSIM activation is now available in both the ‘MyRogers’ and Fido ‘MyAccount’ platforms in their respective ‘Manage SIM’ sections.

I tried out the process on my Fido account. The Rogers version should work similarly. In the Manage SIM section, I was able to tap ‘Change SIM’ and follow the steps, which included selecting an eSIM and choosing whether to scan a QR code or enter an eSIM number from an eSIM voucher.

I went with the QR code option, which caused the Fido MyAccount site to generate one for me to scan. As a warning to anyone wanting to do this, it’s likely best to do it on another device, like a tablet or a laptop, so you can scan the QR code with your phone.

Fido’s website also warns that the change can’t be undone and is effective immediately. It recommends customers make sure their device is connected to Wi-Fi before starting. Additionally, Fido warns not to refresh the page or hit the back button because every session generates a new QR code.

The page also links out to instructions for eSIM setup on various devices, including iPhones, Samsung Galaxy phones, and Pixels that support eSIM.

Finally, there’s a checkbox customers need to select to say they’ve completed the transfer successfully before they tap ‘Confirm SIM change.’

All in all, the process looks quite straightforward and should be fairly simple to do. I ultimately didn’t make the jump to eSIM because part of my job involves testing new smartphones, which means frequently changing phones. As it stands, there aren’t easy ways to move SIM cards from one phone to another in Canada without going through your carrier — though the tools do exist, and some Canadian carriers are starting to support them.

While I’ll be holding onto my physical SIM for the time being, there are benefits to moving to eSIM. For example, having a free physical SIM card slot can be beneficial when travelling, allowing people to quickly pick up cheap, local SIM cards rather than pay exorbitant roaming fees.