Pixel 8 series brings Google’s eSIM transfer tool, but not in Canada

Google has been working on a tool for transferring eSIMs and converting physical SIMs to eSIMs. That tool arrived on the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, though it unfortunately hasn’t come to Canada.

Google Canada confirmed to MobileSyrup that eSIM transfer wasn’t available in Canada, which is disappointing given one of the biggest issues with eSIM is the need to deal with your carrier for minor changes like moving the SIM from one phone to another.

That issue was something Google hoped to fix with eSIM transfer tool, and it’s now a reality in the U.S. Android expert Mishaal Rahman tweeted a picture shared by tipster ‘winner00’ transferring a T-Mobile eSIM from a Pixel 7 Pro to a Pixel 8 Pro.

The ability to migrate an existing eSIM from one phone to another is a major highlight and should make moving eSIMs around almost as easy as a physical SIM card. Previously, the process involved unregistering the eSIM from your old phone and then reactivating it again on the new phone, a process that sometimes involved contacting a carrier.

eSIM transfer is finally here, as Google promised! When you set up the Pixel 8, it seems you have the option to transfer certain eSIM profiles from your old Pixel phone to your new one. Tipster winner00 transferred a T-Mobile eSIM from a Pixel 7 Pro to a Pixel 8 Pro. pic.twitter.com/KRraIZPwDN — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) October 11, 2023

The other part of the eSIM tool is the ability to convert an existing eSIM into a physical SIM. This feature actually showed up in my Pixel 8’s settings, but tapping it only took me to the settings page about my physical SIM with no option to actually convert it. Beyond not working in Canada, Rahman says the feature will have issues and may not work with every device and network operator.

Still, it’s great to see eSIM tools like this becoming more common. For example, Samsung also has an eSIM conversion tool in One UI 5.1, and Apple’s eSIM tool is getting some support in Canada. Now, we just need to see these tools proliferate in Canada so that eSIM can become a usable option.

Source: Mishaal Rahman Via: Android Police