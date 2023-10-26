fbpx
New on Prime Video Canada: November 2023

The long-awaited second season of Invincible is finally dropping in November

Bradly Shankar
Oct 26, 20232:54 PM EDT 0 comments
Invincible Season 2

Amazon has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Prime Video streaming service in Canada in November.

Highlights include the long-awaited second season of InvincibleIt’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas co-starring Toronto’s Robbie Amell and the Brian Cox-hosted James Bond competition series 007: Road to a Million.

Read on for the full list:

November 1st

  • A Bridge Too Far
  • A Family Thing
  • Fifty Shades Freed
  • At First Sight
  • A Guy Thing
  • A Home of Our Own
  • Barbershop
  • Barbershop 2: Back in Business
  • Barbershop: The Next Cut
  • Beauty Shop
  • Behind Enemy Lines
  • De-Lovely
  • 80s Build Up
  • Everything, Everything
  • Firewalker
  • Fluke
  • Four Weddings and A Funeral
  • Little Man Tat
  • Lions For Lambs
  • Martin Bossi [Exclusive Content]
  • The Mod Squad
  • Soldiers Of Fortune (2011)
  • Valley Girl (1983)
  • Two Weeks
  • Wedding Daze
  • West Side Story
  • The Wonderful Country

November 2nd

  • Girl’s Play [Exclusive Content]
  • Knuckle Girl [Amazon Original]
  • P.I. Meena

November 3rd

  • Amazing – Fabio De Luigi [Amazon Original]
  • Asteroid City [Exclusive Content]
  • Bad Boys and Bridesmaids
  • Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
  • Invincible (Season 2) [Amazon Original]
  • Los Billis [Amazon Original]
  • Raththam
  • Romancero [Amazon Original]

November 4th

  • ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video

November 5th

  • Diamond In the Sky
  • Listening Ears
  • Survival Of Jelili

November 8th

  • Pal Norte Festival [Exclusive Content]
  • Vyooham [Exclusive Content]

November 9th

  • BTS: Yet to Come to Cinemas
  • Comedy Island (Season 1) [Amazon Original]

November 10th

  • Dina Hashem: Dark Whispers [Amazon Original]
  • Kandahar
  • 007: Road To A Million [Amazon Original]
  • Trevor Wallace: Pterodactyl [Amazon Original]

November 16th

  • Bihter [Exclusive Content]
  • The Great Indian Family
  • Tiger Nageshwar Rao

November 17th

  • Celebrity Hunted: Chasse À L’Homme S3 (Amazon Original)
  • ExMas [Amazon Original]
  • Landscape With Invisible Hand [Exclusive Content]
  • Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story [Amazon Original]
  • Pacific Rim: Uprising
  • Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain
  • Twin Love [Amazon Original]

November 21st

Bottoms [Exclusive Content]

November 22nd

  • Comedy Island Japan [Amazon Original]
  • Felipe Avello Stand Up 2 [Exclusive Content]
  • Genie

November 23rd

  • Self-Modulation [Exclusive Content]

November 24th

  • Elf Me [Amazon Original]
  • Hypnotic [Exclusive Content]
  • In Your Dreams [Exclusive Content]
  • LOL: Last One Laughing Brazil (Season 3)
  • The Village [Amazon Original]

November 28th

  • My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3

November 30th

  • Avatar Purusha Sequel
  • 3 Idiot Heroes [Exclusive Content]

Prime Video Channels

  • Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Hayu — October 26th
  • Real Housewives of Miami on Hayu — November 2nd
  • Real Housewives of Potomac on Hayu — November 6th
  • Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas on StackTV — November 1st
  • Godfather or Harlem (Season 3) on Starz — November 10th
  • The Curse of Oak Island (Season 11) on StackTV — November 13th
  • Fargo S5 on Citytv+ — November 21st
  • Shetland (Season 8) on Britbox — November 29th

Everything leaving in November:

  • Neighbors — November 3rd
  • Retaliation — November 6th
  • The Purge — November 8th
  • Chef — November 9th
  • The Comeback Trail — November 11th
  • Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams — November 14th
  • Legally Blonde — November 14th
  • Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde — November 14th
  • Boyz 2 — November 15th
  • Burn Notice — November 17th
  • Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City — November 21st
  • Life in a Year — November 26th
  • Ary Abittan: My Story — November 27th
  • Loveyatri The Journey Of Love — November 29th
  • A Dog’s Purpose — November 30th
  • Everest — November 30th
  • Infinite — November 30th
  • Inspector Gadget — November 30th
  • It’s Complicated — November 30th
  • Marguerite Volant — November 30th
  • Slugterra — November 30th
  • Summers of Our Lives — November 30th
  • Teletubbies — November 30th

Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $9.99/month or $99/year. Prime Video is available on the web, iOSAndroid, consoles, smart TVs and more.

