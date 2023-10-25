Apple commits to nationwide right-to-repair bill in the U.S.

Apple has come out to support national right-to-repair legislation in the United States.

The right-to-repair idea focuses on allowing consumers to fix products themselves or to take them to a technician of their choice.

It’s a movement Apple was once strongly against. But in recent years, the company has changed its tone. In August, Apple backed California’s bill, which has since become law.

“We intend to honour California’s new repair provisions across the United States,” Brian Naumann, Apple’s vice president of service and operations, said Tuesday, Reuters reports.

“Apple also believes that consumers and businesses would benefit from a national law that balances repairability with product integrity, usability, and physical safety.”

As Engadget notes, the U.S. government has yet to establish nationwide regulations. However, Naumann stated the law should address several areas, including privacy maintenance and device security features.

Under California’s law, device makers need to have tools, parts, and documents for product repairs for a three year period. This applies to devices that cost between $50 and $99. Devices that cost more than this require companies to extend the period to seven year.

It’s unclear if Apple’s compliance with California’s right-to-repair legislation will also make its way to Canada. MobileSyrup has reached out to Apple for more information.

Image credit: Shutterstock