Google confirms Pixel 7 will get multilingual Assistant voice typing

A Google help page confirmed that one of the major new features on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will make its way to the Pixel 7 series.

Assistant voice typing, which debuted on the Pixel 6, brought a significantly better voice-to-text experience. Google brought more improvements to it with the Pixel 8 series, namely adding the ability for it to detect users’ spoken language.

That means multilingual users can freely speak in any of the enabled languages, and Assistant voice typing will just figure it out. That’s a pretty great improvement, and thankfully, one that won’t be limited to the Pixel 8 series.

As spotted by Android Police, a help document for Assistant voice typing includes the following text:

“If you use multiple languages, Assistant voice typing can now automatically detect your spoken language seamlessly available on Pixel 8+ (coming soon to Pixel 7).”

While soon is unfortunately vague, it does mean multilingual people with last year’s Pixel can still enjoy the new voice typing feature without needing to upgrade their hardware.

There’s also a joke in there somewhere about Google accidentally confirming a new Pixel 8+ smartphone, but presumably, the company is just saying the feature is available on the Pixel and future Pixel smartphones.

Source: Google Via: Android Police