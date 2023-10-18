Meta extends data management tools to Instagram users

Meta is making it easier for Instagram users to manage what data the platform collects across users’ off-instagram website visits.

As shared in a blog post, it will allow users to manage how information other businesses send to Meta is connected to their Facebook and Instagram accounts. Essentially users would be able to review businesses that are sharing data with Meta, and choose to disconnect specific ones to be able to personalize your feed experience.

The feature was previously only available for Facebook, but now it is also available for Instagram, and is accessible via Instagram’s Accounts Center.

In addition to the control, Meta is also adding the option to transfer all of your Instagram photos and videos to other services. It is unclear what ‘other services’ the feature supports, though according to an example shared by Meta, “if you’re interested in using a third-party service to create and print a photo album using photos you’ve uploaded to Instagram, this is now easier than ever.”

In other Instagram-related news, the platform is reportedly planning to increase the time limit on Reels to ten minutes. Read more about it here.

Image credit: Meta

Source: Meta Via: The Verge