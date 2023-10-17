Google is finally bringing localized weather feature to Maps on Android

Google is bringing a new feature to Maps for users on Android.

Nail Sadykov, the editor of the Google News Telegram channel, has shared screenshots showing the feature of Google Maps for Android, showing off real-time weather information based on a location you’re looking at.

The screenshot shows that the feature appears on another tile in the app. You tap it, and then the app will open a window showing off the air quality of the location as well as the weather forecast for the next few hours.

The feature hasn’t been rolled out widely yet, but it seems to be hitting some users.

It’s worth noting that this feature appeared on iOS four years ago, so it’s crazy that the Android version is only coming now.

Source: Google News Telegram Via: Android Police