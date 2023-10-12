EU commissioner flags X’s failure to tackle Israel-Hamas conflict disinformation

Elon Musk has received a stern warning from the European Union (EU) commissioner Thierry Breton over X’s (Twitter’s) handling of “illegal content and disinformation” related to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

As shared by Breton on the same platform that he is complaining about, he said that the EU has indications of X/Twitter being used to disseminate illegal content and disinformation in the EU. He also shared an “Urgent letter” addressed to Musk regarding the platform’s Digital Services Act (DSA) obligations.

Following the terrorist attacks by Hamas against 🇮🇱, we have indications of X/Twitter being used to disseminate illegal content & disinformation in the EU. Urgent letter to @elonmusk on #DSA obligations ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/avMm1LHq54 — Thierry Breton (@ThierryBreton) October 10, 2023

The letter states that “you need to be very transparent and clear on what content is permitted under your terms and consistently and diligently enforce your own policies. This is particularly relevant when it comes to violent and terrorist content that appears to circulate on your platform.”

He added that upon receiving a notice from the EU, the platform must be “timely, diligent and objective in taking action and removing the relevant content when warranted.”

Breton urged Musk to provide a “prompt, accurate and complete” response to his request within 24 hours or face the possibility of an investigation and penalties. He added that he would include Musk’s answer in his assessment file on X’s compliance with the DSA.

Musk replied to Breton’s tweet, stating, “Our policy is that everything is open source and transparent, an approach that I know the EU supports. Please list the violations you allude to on 𝕏, so that the public can see them. Merci beaucoup.”

Breton replied, saying that Musk is well aware of reports of fake content and glorification of violence on its platform and that the EU will continue to enforce DSA guidelines rigorously.

We take our actions in the open. No back room deals. Please post your concerns explicitly on this platform. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2023

The 24-hour time period has passed, and it is currently unclear if Musk has provided a “prompt, accurate and complete” response to Breton’s request yet.

Via: Variety